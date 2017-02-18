The recent stretch of warm weather has put a damper on many Winnipeggers’ favourite winter activities.

The Red River Mutual Trail announced Saturday that the skating trail was closed until further notice, and organizers ask people to stay off the river. They say they’ll reopen once colder temperatures return.

Snow sculptors at Festival du Voyageur are also having a hard time creating their masterpieces, as blocks of ice melt and crumble.

“Unfortunately yes, this has affected our sculptures. We are experiencing melting and some have fallen,” Festival spokesperson Mélanie Bédard said in an email.

On Friday, Environment Canada said Winnipeg reached a high temperature of 5 C and expects sunny skies and a high of 4 C on Saturday. Those unseasonably high temperatures will stay until about mid-week.

Winnipeg could get some rain Sunday and Monday, as well as Tuesday night. Sub-zero temperatures should return by Thursday.

“This will not damper our spirits however as there are many other wonderful activities going on in the park!”

.@RRMTrail is melting fast and raising safety concerns. The Forks is asking people to stay off the ice and use land trails instead. #ctvwpg pic.twitter.com/rnhzdW1xkl — Beth Macdonell (@BethCTV) February 18, 2017

The Rondez-vous on Ice beer garden and trading post was set to open on the trail on Friday. Saturday afternoon, Festival organizers announced it will be closed as of 5 p.m. Saturday.

The closure means Festival will have to cancel or move several events. Winter Pride presented by Room Service #WPG, which was scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, is cancelled, but the after party at Jeckyll & Hyde's on Stradbrook Avenue is still on starting at 10 p.m.

The Wild Winter Canoe Race, scheduled for Feb. 20, is cancelled.

Fashion on Ice presented by Canadian Footwear will be moved to the Johnston Terminal stairway at The Forks, but Discothèque on Ice, which was to follow, is cancelled. Some of the DJ's that were booked will instead perform at from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Bar Gibraltar Saturday night.