The bitter cold shows no signs of abating this week as Winnipeg continues to get daytime highs in the high minus-teens and low -20s C.

The high in Winnipeg will be -17 C on Saturday, but a 15 km/h will make it feel like -29 C.

The skies will be clear and crisp most days this week. There is a chance of some snow on Sunday afternoon and again Monday night, into Tuesday morning. Thursday will be especially cold, with a daytime high of only -25 C.

Temperatures are moderately warmer in the southwest, but still below the seasonal normal of -12 C in places like Brandon. They can also expect some snow Sunday and Monday.

Parts of central Manitoba will also get some snow Sunday and around mid-week on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Up north, expect some extremely cold overnight temperatures later in the week, as the overnight lows drop into the mid -30s C.