The City of Winnipeg is advising motorists that plowing of priority one and two streets will begin this evening.

Priority one and two streets are roadways that see a high volume of traffic including major routes and non-regional bus routes.

The city said plows will be out as early as 7 p.m.

Plowing on major sidewalks and bus routes will begin Sunday morning at 7 a.m.

The city said crews began salting last night and have been out throughout the day Saturday in anticipation of the snowfall.

The city said there are currently no winter parking bans in effect.

Motorists are also being advised to give themselves extra travel time and drive to road conditions.