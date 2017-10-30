

CTV Winnipeg





A city committee wants to see Winnipeg look into ways to slow traffic down on Portage Avenue during Sunday cruise nights.

The City Centre Community Committee passed a motion earlier this month that said neighbourhoods along Portage Avenue are impacted by noise and high traffic. It also said adding more police has not solved the problem.

The motion recommended the city investigate ways to control traffic flow and reduce speed and noise along Portage Avenue between Arlington and Strathcona Streets, possibly by using lane closures or traffic light synchronization, and report on how much measures could cost.

The Standing Policy Committee on Infrastructure will consider the motion at its meeting Tuesday.