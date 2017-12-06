

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) provided a construction update Wednesday morning on the new Women’s Hospital at HSC Winnipeg.

Construction of the new 388,000-square-foot state of the art hospital costing $232.9 million is expected to be complete in the fall of 2018. But officials say it will take another 12 months to ensure the building is ready for staff and patients.

“The facility is being built to exacting specifications required to provide safe patient care for women, babies and their families,” said Réal Cloutier, interim president and chief executive officer, WRHA. “While the revised timeframe is regrettable, it is necessary to deliver a completed project able to provide excellent care.”

Cloutier said the project remains on budget and is expected to open in the fall of 2019.

SEE MORE: In Pictures: Sneak peek for new HSC's Women's Hospital

The project,previously expected to open in 2016,has seen many setbacks. In 2012,work had to be remedied after shoring and foundation had collapsed.

In 2013,there was a fire in the Diagnostic Centre of Excellence (DCE) that affected infrastructure.

As well, there were issues with one of the electrical subcontractors, delayinga significant portion of the electrical work.

The WRHA said close attention was paid to creating a welcoming, calming and respectful environment, including private rooms and bathrooms; windows and natural light in each room; and accommodation in each room for support people.