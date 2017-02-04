

CTV Winnipeg





A world record attempt Saturday aimed to honour the volunteer “angels” who patrol ski slopes across the country.

More than 200 people at Springhill Winter Park made snow angels simultaneously with thousands of people at more than 100 ski hills and resorts across Canada.

They hope to break the Guinness World Record for the most people making snow angels at the same time in multiple locations. The current record is 15,851.

The event coincided with Canadian Ski Patrol Day, which recognizes the work of 4,500 volunteer ski patrollers who provide first aid and rescue services at 220 ski areas across Canada.

The Canadian Ski Patrol began in 1941 to train a first aid and rescue group to patrol ski areas.

"Some of these volunteers have put their lives at risk to help keep our skiers and boarders safe," Lori Natiuk, president of CSP-Red River Zone, said in a news release. CSP-Red River Zone has 25 volunteer ski patrollers.

"It's important for us to take part in Canadian Ski Patrol Day and show our gratitude for these amazing people's hard work and dedication."