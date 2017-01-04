

Emad Agahi, CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg senior is grateful to the Snow Angels for digging him out after city plows blocked the way from his home.

“I felt trapped,” Michael Murphy said.

Murphy, 75, was stuck inside his Transcona home for three days after city plows created windrows three feet high, blocking access to and from his doorway.

He lives with neuropathy in his legs, so clearing the snow himself was not an option.

Stuck and desperate for help Murphy, said he phoned 3-1-1 and community home services.

He said his problem wasn’t solved until he made a third call, this time to the Snow Angels.

“They came to my home, they finished the job, they cleared all the snow,” Murphy said.

Snow Angels is a program that pairs youth volunteers with seniors in need of snow clearing. According to Tom Ethans, “it’s starting to work.”

Ethans is the executive director of Take Pride Winnipeg, which runs the Snow Angels program.

He said so far the pilot project has been successful in helping dozens of seniors who are struggling with the recent snow fall, but there is more work to do.

"We still need a number of high school students that we are looking for, that can help us out with the program."

Ethans said there are more seniors who need a hand in shovelling than there are youth volunteers.

He’s encouraging those who want to volunteer to visit the Take Pride website.

Meanwhile Michael Murphy, who has his groceries delivered to him and requires Handy Transit, can now use those services again, with a nicely cleared driveway.

"It’s remarkable what they did for me, it seems they leave the house as if they lived here they made it perfect," he added.

Rest assured he won't be stuck once it snows again.