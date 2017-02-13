Featured
Snow clearing budget woes prompt potential project cut backs, hiring freeze
The city could be scaling back the number of infrastructure projects and a hiring freeze could be coming this year thanks to budgetary fall out from last year's heavy snowfall.
The city’s finance committee approved a plan to use reserves to cover a $5.1 million deficit.
To cover off that gap, city departments will be looking at cutting back on discretionary spending, capital projects and instituting a hiring freeze.
Members of the finance committee asked to receive updates during the year on cost saving measures.
