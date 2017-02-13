The city could be scaling back the number of infrastructure projects and a hiring freeze could be coming this year thanks to budgetary fall out from last year's heavy snowfall.

The city’s finance committee approved a plan to use reserves to cover a $5.1 million deficit.

December snowstorms wiped out a projected $9.5 million surplus that would have been transferred to the 2017 budget.

To cover off that gap, city departments will be looking at cutting back on discretionary spending, capital projects and instituting a hiring freeze.

Members of the finance committee asked to receive updates during the year on cost saving measures.