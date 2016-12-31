The snow is piling up in Winnipeg, and so are concerns over how it's cleared.

After two big blizzards this December, many people are struggling to clear the snow away on their own.

Cheryl Chartrand can't even open the door of her four-door sedan.

The car is surrounded by hardened snow. She moved the car Thursday night to accommodate city plows on her North End street, but on Friday morning, she got snowed-in.





"When it comes up to my hip, that's ridiculous," said Chartrand.

Both Chartrand and her husband are on disability and can't shovel. They called 3-1-1 to no avail.

"It makes me frustrated that we phone, ask for help, and they say there is nothing we can do. You have to it yourself," she said.

In an email to CTV News on Saturday, the city said windrows left behind by plows are the responsibility of homeowners to clear.

"We appreciate that those with limited mobility may have difficulty clearing back lane windrows. We suggest that those who may have trouble removing their own windrows connect with a private snow clearing service or make arrangements with friends and family for assistance. at the same time, we encourage all Winnipeggers to be a good neighbour and help out those with limited mobility if they are able," the statement said.

In West Kildonan, a windrow in front of a community mailbox on Southall Drive near Salter Avenue has people worried about seniors.

The city said it's up to Canada Post to clear a path.

"It'd be kind of difficult because they are not like me. They are not young anymore, so all this big snow is going to be kind of hard for them," 17-year-old Riley Smith said, just before picking his mail behind a mound of snow.

All the snow is also bringing out the best in people. People willing to help a stranger no matter how hard or high the snow may be.

Over in St. James, Marla Rondeau was in a bind until Mark Neville showed up from The Maples, a man she's never met.

Neville went online this week, and volunteered his time to clear snow to seniors in need at no cost.

“The city just expects everyone to clean-up after them and some just can't,” said Rondeau, who broke her back in a crash, and can't shovel. Her close friend who lives at the house had a heart attack and can't shovel either.

"I love helping people out it's the kind of person I am,” said Neville. “And it does bring me great satisfaction to help people who do need the help.

Neville said the response to his offer has been positive. If you would like to volunteer or need help shoveling, he can be reached by email.



