Five historic buildings have a date with the wrecking ball thanks to heavy snowfall.

The turn-of-the-century buildings set to be demolished are in Hartney, Man., about 82 kilometres southwest of Brandon. They are all on the municipality’s Main Street.

Municipality of Grassland Chief Administrative Officer Brad Coe said the roofs caved in from heavy snow.

“It’s very sad, but not unexpected,” he said. “They were aging, not used very often and they weren’t being maintained.”

One building was being used as storage, Coe said. Its roof began caving in about a week ago. The other four were unoccupied and have been structurally stressed for a while.

The town is currently getting quotes on damage and demolition costs.

Hartney’s historic Main Street was used in the filming of two movies – The Lookout and The Stone Angel.