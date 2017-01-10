

Josh Crabb, CTV Winnipeg





It's not only snow on the ground causing concern.

Snow removal companies say they've been flooded with calls this winter from homeowners who want the snow cleared off their roof.

Preventive maintenance, which some have said could potentially save you thousands of dollars and the headache of dealing with a leaky roof.

Dennis Nault with All Pro Window Cleaning has around 20 regular clients and said his crew has already cleared snow off those roofs three or four times this season.

Two years ago Nault said his crew only did two jobs all season.

"This year we're keeping steady," Nault added.

With warmer temperatures in the forecast Nault said some clients are worried about ice dams forming on their roof.

Ice dams can lead to water seeping under your shingles and leaking into your home.

"Preventive measures makes a big difference," Nault said.

Nault said it costs around $300-$500 per season to pay a professional to keep your roof cleared.

Dimos Polyzois, a structural engineering professor at the University of Manitoba, said ice dams may be a concern for some homeowners, but he doesn’t think there is an enough snow to cause structural problems in people’s homes.

“We haven’t reached that critical point,” Polyzois said.

Polyzois said lately the snow has been fluffy and doesn’t have high moisture content. He said if Winnipeg gets another snowfall like it did around Christmas time it could create more issues for homeowners.

He said you have to be careful removing snow off your roof, because you can wreck your shingles and eavestrough, if you’re not careful.

Manjil Desai with Garriock Insurance said preventative maintenance can save you a lot of hassle.

Desai said damage caused by ice dams is covered by most home insurance policies, but he said there can be exclusions if your shingles are too old.