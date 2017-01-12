The City of Winnipeg is in the red because of the white stuff.

The final tally from the December storms shows it cost $18.9 million for snow removal operations. The original snow clearing budget for December was $5.6 million.

That’s leaving the city with a projected $6.2 million deficit for the end of the year.

Finance Chair Scott Gillingham said measures are being taken to eliminate the shortfall and any impacts on the 2017 budget.

“This includes identifying ways to control discretionary spending and departmental expenses in 2017,” Gillingham said.

The city’s finance committee is set to discuss the deficit next week.