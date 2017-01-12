Featured
Snow removal pushes 2016 city deficit to $6.2 million
The final tally from the December storms shows it cost $18.9 million for snow removal operations. (File Image)
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 10:53AM CST
The City of Winnipeg is in the red because of the white stuff.
The final tally from the December storms shows it cost $18.9 million for snow removal operations. The original snow clearing budget for December was $5.6 million.
That’s leaving the city with a projected $6.2 million deficit for the end of the year.
Finance Chair Scott Gillingham said measures are being taken to eliminate the shortfall and any impacts on the 2017 budget.
“This includes identifying ways to control discretionary spending and departmental expenses in 2017,” Gillingham said.
The city’s finance committee is set to discuss the deficit next week.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Another change for Manitoba's troubled NDP: caucus chair steps down
- Officers will not be charged in police shooting resulting in death of man
- Added sugar found in two-thirds of packaged foods in Canada: study
- Snow removal pushes 2016 city deficit to $6.2 million
- McDonald's Canada testing all-day breakfast menu in select provinces
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Read
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5