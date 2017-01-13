The City of Winnipeg’s ongoing battle to keep city streets clear of the white stuff rages on.

The city said a declared snow route parking ban will be in effect starting Sunday at midnight and will last until Monday at 7 a.m. City plows will focus on clearing major routes and cleaning up curb lanes.

That extends the annual snow route parking ban by two hours, prohibiting parking on those routes between midnight and 7 a.m.

Vehicles parked in violation of the ban could receive a $100 ticket, which can be lowered to $50 if paid early, and their vehicle may be towed.

A complete list of parking bans can be found on the city’s website, or by calling or emailing 311.

The city’s Know Your Zone app is also available for free download.