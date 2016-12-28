City crews are still clearing the major onslaught of snow that set in Christmas Day.

The City of Winnipeg has lifted its declared snow route parking ban, but a residential parking ban will go into effect starting Wednesday night.

Plows will be clearing residential streets starting 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. Saturday

The full schedule is as follows:

December 28 from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. Thursday, December 29 - D, G, H, P, R, V

December 29 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. - C, F, I, K, N, S, U

December 29 from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. Friday, December 30 - B, J, L, M, O, Q, T

December 30 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. - A

December 30 from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3 - E

Residents are urged to double check their snow zone letter to find out if they are affected. You can find your snow zone through the city’s website, by calling 311, or by using the Know Your Zone App.

Vehicles parked in violation of the ban may get a $150 tickets, which can be reduced to $75 if it's paid early, and the vehicle may be towed to a nearby street that is not scheduled to be plowed.

The city said the annual snow route parking ban is ongoing nightly from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. on streets designated as snow routes until March 1, 2017.