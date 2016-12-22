

Sarolta Saskiw, CTV Winnipeg





A snow storm, producing possible blizzard conditions, is expected to hit southern Manitoba on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said an intense, low pressure system coming from Colorado is the cause of the storm.

The organization is unable to track the storm’s exact path at this time. However, the latest data shows a system of snow, heavy at times, will spread over the southern part of the province beginning early Sunday morning and continuing into Monday.

Between 15 to 30 centimetres is expected – with even higher amounts possibly falling along the Canada-United States boarder.

Anyone planning on driving in the south during the holidays should prepare for the storm, as road conditions might not be ideal.