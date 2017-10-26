

CTV Winnipeg





An Alberta clipper brought some wet snow into southern Manitoba Thursday morning, and the white stuff is expected to fall in Winnipeg into the afternoon hours, according to Environment Canada.

In total, Winnipeg could see about two to four centimeters. The temperature will likely fall to zero this afternoon, but it’ll feel a lot colder with a north wind that could gust up to 70 kilometres per hour.

Elsewhere in Manitoba, snowfall warnings are still in effect for the Sprague and Whiteshell regions.

A full list of weather warnings and statements are available on the Environment Canada website.

The system is expected to move out of the province by Thursday night.