

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg has issued a snow route parking ban that is in effect starting at midnight and lasts until 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

“Due to heavy amounts of snow, city crews are continuing to salt, sand and plow main routes, bus routes and collector streets today and tonight,” the city said in a release.

It said sidewalk clearing on P1 and P2 streets will start at 7:00 p.m. on Monday and back lanes will be cleared starting at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

For more information on snow clearing, head to the city’s website.

Suspended city services

The city said that the weather conditions have caused some of its departments to experience service delays and interruptions.

On Monday the city suspended garbage and recycling collection.

Winnipeg Transit and Handi-Transit

• Due to weather conditions, Winnipeg Transit is experiencing service disruptions and it is recommend that Transit users allow for extra travel time.

• The city is reminding transit users to check their schedule before travelling.

• For route and schedule information, please visit the website or contact 311, open 24 hours every day, by phone at 311 or by email.

• Handi-Transit has cancelled all trips except for dialysis appointments. Those with dialysis appointments are asked to call 204-986-5711 to report when their street is cleared.

• Reminder: Winnipeg Transit is operating on a holiday (Sunday) schedule today.

Water and Waste

• Due to the heavy snowfall and to ensure the safety of residents and garbage and recycling collection staff, collection service is suspended Monday.

• If Monday was your regular collection day, please place your carts out on Tuesday by 7 a.m. If your carts have not been collected by 10 p.m., please put them away to allow for street cleaning and then place them out by 7 a.m. the following morning.

• Collection will begin tomorrow, Tuesday, December 27 and crews will be working to catch up throughout the rest of the week.

• Collection will continue to be delayed on those streets and lanes that have not had snow clearing.

• Residents with Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as your regular collection days should put your carts out as usual. If your carts have not been collected by 10 p.m., please put them away to allow for street cleaning and then place them out by 7 a.m. the following morning.

• Tips for placing your cart during winter are available at City of Winnipeg – Cart Placement.

• For more information on your recycling and garbage collection day

• Visit City of Winnipeg - Collection Days

• Contact 311, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by phone or by email.

• Download the My Waste app

• Brady Road Resource Management Facility is open and operating as normal.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service

• Adverse weather conditions affect travel times for all vehicles on the road, including emergency vehicles. WFPS is currently experiencing longer response times.

• If required, Public Works crews are on standby to assist WFPS crews in responding to calls for emergency service.

• Response times are being monitored and additional resources will be placed on duty if necessary.

Planning, Property and Development

• Brookside, Transcona or St. Vital cemeteries are closed.

• For updated information on city-run cemeteries, please visit City of Winnipeg – Cemeteries or contact 311, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by phone or by email.