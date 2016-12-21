A 21-year-old snowmobiler who set out on a ride in southeast Manitoba never made it to his destination.

According to officials, the man left a home in Ile Des Chenes Monday at around 10:30 p.m. Police said he was snowmobiling to a home in the RM of Tache. When he didn’t return, family members went out looking for him.

Police said he was found Tuesday in the west ditch of Provincial Road 207 near the intersection of Prairie Grove Road in the RM of Tache.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

The man was wearing a helmet. Police note it was extremely cold that night with low visibility and heavy, blowing.

Officers said weather conditions and speed may be contributing factors in the collision.

An investigation is ongoing.