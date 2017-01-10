

Emad Agahi, CTV Winnipeg





Teachers say a new full-day kindergarten pilot project at schools in the Louis Riel School Division has been a success.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, a group of kindergarten teachers presented an update on the project, which began in September.

At the start of the current school year, a full-day kindergarten program was introduced at 5 schools within the school division, replacing the traditional half-day program.

According to their presentation, staff has seen a “night and day difference” in progress for students enrolled in full-day kindergarten within the division.

Teachers said a full day at school has allowed kindergarten students more time to play, experiment and problem solve.

“A lot of data we are getting is very encouraging,” said Duane Brothers, Superintendent at Louis Riel School Division.

He explained the school division is keeping data on the positive and negative effects of a full day at school for kindergarten students.

Brothers said from the feedback board members have received so far, “I think it is very safe to say that administration would like to see the pilot continue…that said, the board does have to put together a budget and they have to consider all costs.”

The province does not fund any extra costs associated with full-day kindergarten.