

CTV News





A soldier has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident that took place at a social gathering at the Canadian Forces Base in Shilo, Man.

It happened in December of 2016, according to a statement from the Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces.

The statement said the charges were laid Tuesday by the Canadian National Investigation Service. The man charged, Evan Paul, is a master corporal with the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry.

It also said he is charged with sexual assault under the Criminal Code and other charges under the National Defence Act, and the matter will proceed under the military justice system.

“These charges reflect the ability of our team to thoroughly investigate allegations of criminal sexual offences and to bring those responsible to justice,” said Kevin Cadman, lieutenant-colonel and commanding officer, Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, in the statement. “We remain committed to supporting victims and will continue efforts to eliminate harmful and inappropriate sexual behaviour from the Canadian Armed Forces.”