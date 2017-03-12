The maker of a SoLo GI brand energy bars has recalled several varieties over concerns about possible E. coli contamination.

The bars, made by New Era Nutrition Inc., were sold across the country as well as over the Internet. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said the recall was triggered by a recall in another country, and there have been no reported illnesses as a result.

Anyone who bought the affected products should throw them out or return them to the store.

The recalled products include:

SoLo GI

Lemon Lift

50 G

 BB/MA: 11/04/17/ 5410621700
 BB/MA: 02/02/18/ 5410630700
 BB/MA: 04/09/18/ 5410700900

8 97024 00060 0

SoLo GI

Lemon Lift

12 x 50 G

  BB/MA: 11/04/17/ 5410621700
  BB/MA: 02/02/18/ 5410630700
  BB/MA: 04/09/18/ 5410700900

8 97024 00061 7

SoLo GI

White Chocolate Cherry

50 G

BB/MA: 12/22/17/ 5410626600
BB/MA: 04/12/18/ 5410701200

8 97024 00109 6

SoLo GI

White Chocolate Cherry

12 x 50 G

BB/MA: 12/22/17/ 5410626600
BB/MA: 04/12/18/ 5410701200

8 97024 00110 2

SoLo GI

Pineapple Coconut

50 G

BB/MA: 02/02/18/ 5410630700

8 97024 00066 2

SoLo GI

Pineapple Coconut

12 x 50 G

BB/MA: 02/02/18/ 5410630700

8 97024 00067 9

“Food contaminated with E. coli…may not look or smell spoiled,” the agency said on their website. “Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea.

Severe cases can cause seizures or strokes or permanent kidney damage. People may need blood transfusions or dialysis, or even die.