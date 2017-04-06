

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - Floodwater is receding across parts of southern Manitoba but officials warn water is on the rise along the Assiniboine River.

In its flood bulletin, the province says it has lifted a flood warning for some rivers since flows are decreasing.

But officials say a flood watch remains west of Winnipeg, between Portage la Prairie and Headingley, as the water continues to rise into the weekend.

The province says a significant amount of water is coming in from Saskatchewan and ice jams are a concern on a few rivers where the ice is still intact.

Officials say the Red River has already crested in Winnipeg and water is decreasing in some tributaries.

Forecasters have said soil moisture is very high following a wet fall, and river and lake levels are above normal in some areas.