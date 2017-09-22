Extreme weather to the south may have some Manitobans rethinking their travel plans.

Debbie Ristimaki regularly vacations abroad with her partner, most recently on a cruise in February to the Caribbean.

This October the pair thought they’d visit the Riviera Maya again for their annual anniversary trip.

While that area of Mexico has so far been unaffected by recent natural disasters, Ristimaki said those plans are now on hold.

"It’s still hurricane season. Normally we take a chance, but I don’t think this year is a good time to take the chance," Ristimaki said.

Jennifer Jackson, branch manager with Maritime Travel in Winnipeg, said she’s received calls from potential clients wondering about what areas are safe to visit.

“Regarding Turks and Caicos and Saint Lucia, they’re just saying is 'it stable enough to travel?'” Jackson said.

"'Are the flights still going?'"

But Jackson doesn’t expect to see a drop in people booking destination holidays, nor does she expect prices to change dramatically.

"The prices I think will be stable to what they are," Jackson said.

"I think people need to understand that we only have so much lift out of Winnipeg for sure that they’re going to fill up."

Curtis Pankratz, associate professor in the University of Winnipeg’s sociology department, said the stories we're exposed to ultimately affect how we see the places where they happen.

"Some people only hear about parts of the world when there’s a hurricane or an earthquake," Pankratz said.

"So we can end up seeing danger as very extreme in other places, because we only see the extreme events."

And watching such weather events unfold can ultimately make home seem a lot safer, according to Pankratz.

"That creates a sense of us (here) who tend to be safe in a place we can stay to avoid danger. And them (there) in places where danger is more likely to occur," Pankratz said.

"That can affect our travel plans, but it’s a luxury to be able to do that."

And while Ristimaki is holding off booking her vacation for now, she’s thankful she’s able to do so and said she feels for the people in the affected areas.