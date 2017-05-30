Some Manitobans may soon find themselves with a new cellphone provider.

Letters have started going out to 100,000 wireless customers whose contracts will be transferred to Telus as part of Bell's acquisition of MTS.

Some customers expressed frustration over not having a choice in the matter.

Glenn Ankrom has been a MTS customer since 2002. He got a letter in the mail notifying him his wireless contract is being transferred over to Telus.

"My biggest concern is that I wasn't given a choice," said Ankrom. "I was expecting to stay with them (Bell MTS)."

He said he signed up with MTS because he can get reception on his phone in the Whiteshell. He’s worried that may change with Telus.

But Telus spokesperson Liz Sauvé said that shouldn’t be a problem, because Telus and Bell have a network sharing agreement.

“Customers of both companies are going to access the same high-quality, reliable 4G LTE network coverage,” said Sauvé. “That phone plan is going to be either the same or better than what you had when you were with MTS.”

“No one’s losing any features, and in some cases, might get additional features.”

To satisfy the competition bureau, Bell agreed to sell one-third of MTS wireless contracts as part of the takeover.

At a Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce luncheon, Bell President and CEO George Cope weighed in on the transition.

“At the very end of the day, the marketplace, once customers have moved to where they’re going to be then it’s an open market,” Cope told reporters. “It’ll be a competitive marketplace when that transaction takes place.”

According to Sauvé, the majority of customers transitioning to Telus have wireless contracts only, but some MTS customers with home services were selected to move to Telus as well.

She said Telus worked with Bell MTS to determine the best fit for each customer.

There will be no penalty or fee for customers who choose to move to another provider after their services are transferred, Sauvé said.

The executive director of the Manitoba branch of the Consumers’ Association of Canada said consumers may want to use the opportunity to shop around.

“See what the new company is offering you,” said Gloria Desorcy. “Yes it’s frustrating that you didn’t choose that company but let’s see what they’re offering, see if you’re happy with it first of all and then if not…if you find that the service is not up to your liking start exploring those options that you have to look elsewhere.”

The letters are being sent out in waves over the next two months so small numbers of customers are transitioning at one time.