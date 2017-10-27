Featured
Southbound lanes of King Edward Street closed for crash
Southbound lanes of King Edward Street are closed to traffic. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, October 27, 2017 12:30PM CST
Winnipeg police are on the scene of a four-vehicle crash in the St. James Industrial area.
It happened on King Edward Street near Wellington Avenue.
Police said initially three people were taken to hospital in unstable condition and one person was taken to hospital in stable condition, but all four are now stable.
Southbound lanes of King Edward Street are closed to traffic.