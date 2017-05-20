A student space club that has sent science experiments into orbit faces an uncertain future.

Stonewall Centennial School teacher Maria Nickel has been running her Space Sciences Robotics club program for nearly a decade. During that time, a science experiment designed by her students went to the International Space Station for testing.

On Friday, the students took part in an astronaut simulation. Before astronauts venture into outer space, they train underwater in NASA's neutral buoyancy lab in Houston, Texas.

Similar training on a smaller scale happened Friday at the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex.

"It's all about building the STEM career -- science, technology engineering and math," said Nickel. "So that's what this program hopes to showcase."

This August, another experiment designed by her students will blast off. It involves tomato seeds grown in outer space.

"Our experiment is to see what happens when we take the seeds that have been on the station and send them up for a second time?" said club member Adam.

Fellow club member Carter Ives said the experiment will help "to determine if we can go from planet to planet and still grow these plants on earth."

There's a lot of competition to get an experiment on the International Space Station, but Nickel's students may not even get the chance to try next year.

The space club relies on funding from the Province of Manitoba Scientists in the Classroom grant. The grant is available to schools across the province to support teachers’ efforts to bring in scientists to engage with students in the classroom.

Normally by this time of year, Nickel would have already applied for funding. This year, "the application process isn't there online currently," said Nickel. "And I'm a little worried it's not going to be there for the fall."

If nothing changes, the rural students may have to raise $1,000 extra themselves, or see a diminished club next year.

CTV News asked the province for clarification on the future of the grant. A spokesperson said they're not able to say what's happening with the grant at this time.