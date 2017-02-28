

CTV Winnipeg





Taxes will more than likely be going up for those living within Winnipeg School Division.

As it gears towards submitting a draft budget to the city next month, the division provided a final opportunity for taxpayers to express concerns.

"As a person who is on a fixed income I do not want to see taxes raised but I realize that at this point they have to be,” said Bernice Rempel, one of 11 taxpayers who took turns sitting in front of school trustees. “We just have to make sure it is a short term measure."

Earlier this month, WSD announced three draft budget options being considered, proposing tax hikes of anywhere from three to four and a half percent.

"Tonight I am proposing what I am willing to pay," Rempel said.

Other presenters argued against changes that might mean reduced funding for school resource officers, adult crossing guards and the division's nursing program.

Alexa Rosentreter explained that as a taxpayer, she wants more transparency around the board’s decisions.

"More specifically the criteria for establishing how they got to the proposals that they have," Rempel said.

“Why some choice are being made instead of other choices.”

Vice-chair Chris Broughton said WSD will take the suggestions made tonight into consideration when finalizing the budget.

"There is an interest in seeing certain programs not on the chopping block and there is interest in looking at a few things differently," Broughton said.