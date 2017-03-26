

CTV Winnipeg





Seven Special Olympics Manitoba athletes representing Team Canada have arrived home from the 2017 World Winter Games.

Each one had a medal around their neck.

The athletes got 12 medals in total in snowshoeing, floor hockey and downhill skiing.

CTV News caught the athletes and three coaches at the Winnipeg airport Saturday night as they arrived home from Austria.

"It feels absolutely amazing right now coming home to a great city with great fans, great support, love it," said Adam Lloyd, who won a silver medal in floor hockey.

Team Canada has 108 Special Olympics athletes, plus 35 mission staff and coaches.