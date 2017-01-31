

Emad Agahi, CTV Winnipeg





Hundreds in Winnipeg gathered for a special prayer in honour of the victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting.

Muslim and non-Muslim Winnipeggers stood side by side at the Winnipeg Central Mosque on Waverly Street to show their respects.

"I have a lot of friends in my class who are Muslim, and I just wanted to show my support and be here for them," said grade 10 student Emma Callbeck.

According to Osaed Khan, president of the Manitoba Islamic Association, close to 1,500 people attended the event.

“It’s really nice to know that our neighbours and our fellow Canadians are here, and they are grieving for what happened at the Quebec City mosque," khan said.