Winnipeg police said ‘proactive policing’ played a role in an impaired driving arrest made early Monday morning.

At about 12:20 a.m., police said officers in the Air-1 helicopter spotted a speeding SUV near McPhillips Street and Inkster Boulevard. Police said the front tire of the badly-damaged vehicle was at an angle that caused it to throw off sparks.

“Most of our arrests are as a result of public information,” said Const. Tammy Skrabek Tuesday.

“In this case, it’s an excellent example of some proactive policing, where Air1 was just monitoring the skies, going about their usual business when they observed this vehicle.”

Police said the location of the SUV was shared with officers on the ground, who found it stopped in the 300 block of Kingsbury Avenue.

Jessie Hawk Cooke, 20, is facing several charges, including driving while impaired and refusing to providea breath sample.