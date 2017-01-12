Cleaning off your car on a snowy, bitterly cold day is one of the more unpleasant tasks during a Manitoba winter.

It's not only the roof and windows that you have to keep clear.

Driving with an obstructed license plate is against the law.

During one of the snowiest Decembers on record in Winnipeg, police saw a spike in the number of red light camera tickets tossed out because of weather-related issues.

The Winnipeg Police Service said 12 per cent of red light tickets in December were rejected because of dirt, snow, heavy fog and heavy snowfall.

That's compared to four per cent of tickets being rejected for the same issues in November.

Numbers for January aren't available.

WPS weren't able to immediately provide the total number of tickets.

Police said it's up to drivers to keep their plates clean.

RCMP spokesperson Tara Seel said police understand plates can become covered with snow, but she said a reasonable effort needs to be made to keep license plates visible.

"If you have cleared your entire vehicle of snow, except for the licence plate, then that certainly stands out as not making a reasonable attempt," Seel said.

Under the Highway Traffic Act, driving with an obstructed plate could result in a $200 fine.