

CTV Winnipeg





If dirty and dusty streets across Winnipeg are bothering you, the city has good news.



Its annual spring cleanup gets underway next week.



Starting Tuesday morning, crews will begin sweeping the entire city streets network, including back lanes. The city will begin with downtown, major routes and overpasses first, before moving to residential boulevards if there’s an excessive accumulation of sand.



Temporary “no parking” signs will be placed on some streets ahead of the cleaning, so to avoid getting a parking ticket make sure you’re keeping an eye on street signs in your neighbourhood.



Over the course of five to six weeks, more than 300 pieces of equipment and 500 staff will tackle the cleanup. It’s expected to cost the city an estimated $6-million.