What snow remains on Winnipeg streets will quickly melt away this week as the temperature soars.

We can expect sunny warm weather all this week as the kids are out on spring break. The warmest part of the week will come around Thursday and Friday, when the high will reach into the double-digits.

Overnight lows will stay pretty close to zero, with the exception of Monday night when it will drop down to about -5 C.

The spring-like temperatures will spread across southern Manitoba. There is a chance of some rain in Dauphin Sunday and overnight.

Monday night there could be some rain that turns to snow.

Parts of northern and central Manitoba are digging out after a storm dumped as much as 15 cm of snow on the region on Saturday.

That snow will start to melt this week as temperatures in northern Manitoba rise above freezing starting around Wednesday and stay there for the rest of the week in places like Lynn Lake, Thompson and Gillam.

Churchill will remain below zero for the duration of the week. There’s a chance of some blowing snow on Sunday with visibilities of less than 2 km at times.

Winds Sunday night could gust up to 50 km an hour. The town could get two centimetres Sunday and possible the same amount on Monday.