Le P’tit Bonheur daycare in St. Boniface often takes children to nearby Lagimodiere-Gaboury Park.



On Tuesday, the daycare was taking advantage of the mild weather when workers made a concerning find.



Staff at the daycare tell CTV News they found 12 needles off one of the trails. One of the early childhood educators who found the needles said the children were kept away from them and were not in any danger.



The needles were found near a bike path.



The daycare contacted St. Boniface city councillor Matt Allard. He said there are a growing number of syringes in the area, and it’s a serious problem.



In a statement to CTV Allard said, “Our riverbanks and parks in St. Boniface need more eyes and people in them to deter illegal activity, and I support the growth of the community towards that goal.”



The city said when it receives reports like this, it immediately investigates. On Thursday, a crew was dispatched to look for needles, but did not find any.



Anyone who finds a needle in public is asked to contact 311.