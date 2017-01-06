The director of the St. Boniface Museum is warning a cash crunch is negatively impacting operations at the popular Winnipeg destination.

Vania Gagnon said the museum’s annual grant from the city is at the same level that it was in 2012, but with rising labor and other costs, it’s getting more difficult to make ends meet.

To keep the books balanced, Gagnon said the museum might have to shut down on all Statutory holidays, including Louis Riel Day. The museum is hoping the city will be able to find an additional $45,000 to support its activities.

City Finance Committee Chair Scott Gillingham said that, while he appreciates and values the work the museum does, it’s a tight budget and extra funds just aren’t there.

The museum said it would likely be able to open on Louis Riel Day if a private sponsor was able to donate about $3,000.