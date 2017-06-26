

CTV Winnipeg





The St. Norbert Farmers’ Market is set to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday with a full slate of activities, from music to sheep shearing.

According to a news release, the market will open at 8 a.m. on Canada Day with local food, drinks and crafts. Events will continue until dusk with performances from Sweet Alibi, The Metis Infinity Square Dancers and more.

The day will end with a fireworks display by Archangel Fireworks.

A complete schedule of events can be found here.