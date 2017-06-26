Featured
St. Norbert Farmers’ Market to mark Canada Day with fireworks, music
Events are schedule until dusk with performances from Sweet Alibi, The Metis Infinity Square Dancers and more. (File Image)
Published Monday, June 26, 2017 9:43AM CST
The St. Norbert Farmers’ Market is set to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday with a full slate of activities, from music to sheep shearing.
According to a news release, the market will open at 8 a.m. on Canada Day with local food, drinks and crafts. Events will continue until dusk with performances from Sweet Alibi, The Metis Infinity Square Dancers and more.
The day will end with a fireworks display by Archangel Fireworks.
A complete schedule of events can be found here.
