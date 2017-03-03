On many Northern Canadian First Nations, old rusty vehicles have become a part of the landscape. Some have sat in the same place they were last parked for decades.

The sheer remoteness of these communities, which are only accessible by plane or ice road, make car repairs expensive or not accessible at all.

Residents wait for winter to travel south to buy another vehicle and drive it home.

When those vehicles no longer work, they face the same fate as the ones before them.

In 2013, Solomon Mason from St. Theresa Point decided to do something about the number of derelict cars piling up in front of houses in the community.

A study was done and it found there were 5,000 end of life vehicles in St. Theresa Point waiting to be removed.

“I didn't know what to do with them. I wanted to do something,” he said. "And also to prevent some hazardous items that go around in our community and people get sick from it."

Mason did a little research and coordinated the purchase of a car crusher.

In the summer, vehicles are collected from the community and the machine flattens them.

In winter, they are loaded onto flat beds and ice road trucks, already in the community to deliver goods, backhaul them to a scrap metal facility.

"Right now there are 400 crushed vehicles ready to go, but we get more and we have more to crush yet this summer," said Mason.

The money made from the sale of the scrap metal goes back into the St. Theresa Point recycling project.

It pays the wages for the seven employees who work there. All of them happy to have a job they enjoy.

"The work out and everything, the physical work. It's very demanding and I enjoy it," said chief mechanic Frank Monias.

"We're having fun crushing cars and cleaning up the community," added front end loader operator and supervisor Anthony Wood.

Since the project started, 1,500 vehicles have been removed from the community.

However, there is still work left to do. There are still 1,000 more cars waiting to be picked up.

The project is also expanding into other items. They have started recycling old tires, antifreeze and motor oil.

Adding to that they can crush old ovens, fridges, washers and dryers.

Mason said the crew is also hoping to help support other northern communities, who have a similar waste management situation.

So far this season 35 truck loads of scrap metal have been taken out of St. Theresa Point.