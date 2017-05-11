Staffing shortages at Manitoba RCMP’s dispatch centre have reached a ‘critical level’, according to an internal RCMP memo.

The memo said there is a 35 per cent vacancy in Telecommunication Operators at the Operational Communications Centre, which takes calls from all over the province.

A spokesperson for the Mounties said on Thursday there are new measures being put in place to help address the issue. These include a reduction of supplementary tasks, such as calling tow trucks, to focus on calls from the public.

According to the spokesperson, officers will continue to receive around-the-clock support from operators.

RCMP said the new measures would not impact public safety and “are focused on ensuring calls from the public are a priority and can be answered in a timely manner.”

Police explained there are “ongoing efforts to reduce the temporary reduction in staffing levels within the OCC, including the continual hiring and training of new Telecommunication Operators.”

The dispatch centre operators respond to all RCMP 911 calls, and are often the first point of contact for the public when they call police. Operators also help Mounties by providing them with the information and resources they need in an emergency situation.