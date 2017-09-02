

CTV Winnipeg





Stars Air Ambulance responded to a multi vehicle collision at Perimeter Highway and Dugald Road Saturday afternoon.

STARS said crews were dispatched at 4:07 p.m. and one adult patient was transferred to Health Sciences Centre. During transport, the patient required critical care.

At least one other person was transported by ground EMS, STARS said.

All southbound lanes on the Perimeter are being diverted. Northbound is down to one lane.

East Dugald is blocked for a half of a kilometre leading up to the crash.

Winnipeg Fire ParamedicService and police were also on scene.