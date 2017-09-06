The Dakota Ojibway Tribal Council has declared a state of emergency in an effort to fight an ongoing drug crisis which they say is only getting worse.

DOTC leadership and community representatives met near Portage la Prairie Wednesday where a workshop was held to develop strategies to rid their communities of drugs.

Birdtail Sioux chief and DOTC chairperson Ken Chalmers said a rise in substance abuse has lead to growing crime rates and an increase in suicides.

"In Birdtail Sioux, we're a semi-isolated reserve but it's there," said Chalmers. "We have the methamphetamine."

"You see it on social media. A drug dealer saying publicly 'I'm going to get everyone on this reserve hooked and I'll be rich.'"

The Dakota Ojibway Tribal Council is implementing a drug crisis strategy and is calling on federal and provincial governments to provide resources to deal with the problem.

Chalmers acknowledged drug use has been an ongoing problem but only seems to getting worse with an increase in opioid use and methamphetamine use.

"It's an uphill battle," said Chalmers.

Chalmers said communities are working with law enforcement agencies to stop the flow of drugs into reserves.

"We followed our drug dealers right to their supply outfit," said Chalmers. "We had them arrested."

He said the strategy will also focus on combatting alcohol addiction.

Chalmers said more help is needed for people living with addiction.

That's why he's calling on the province to increase treatment options for community members by opening a new drug treatment centre.