Steve Vogelsang facing charges in Saskatoon robbery
In Aug. 2017, Saskatoon police released several images of a suspect in connection with the robbery. (Source: Saskatoon Police Service)
Published Tuesday, November 7, 2017 6:33PM CST
A former broadcaster and college instructor is now facing a charge for a bank robbery in a third western Canadian city.
Saskatoon police said Tuesday that Stephen Vogelsang will be charged in connection with a robbery that took place on July 31, 2017.
Vogelsang is also facing charges in connection to bank robberies in Medicine Hat and Regina.
Saskatoon police said a date for Vogelsang to appear in provincial court on the charge is not yet known.
Vogelsang is a former news director and sports anchor at CKY, now CTV Winnipeg, who later taught journalism at Red River College.