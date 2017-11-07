

CTV Winnipeg





A former broadcaster and college instructor is now facing a charge for a bank robbery in a third western Canadian city.

Saskatoon police said Tuesday that Stephen Vogelsang will be charged in connection with a robbery that took place on July 31, 2017.

Vogelsang is also facing charges in connection to bank robberies in Medicine Hat and Regina.

Saskatoon police said a date for Vogelsang to appear in provincial court on the charge is not yet known.

Vogelsang is a former news director and sports anchor at CKY, now CTV Winnipeg, who later taught journalism at Red River College.