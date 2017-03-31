Featured
Stolen car taken for test drive and never returned
Brandon police are looking for a stolen vehicle after a woman took it for a test drive and never returned. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, March 31, 2017 9:04AM CST
Brandon police are looking for a stolen vehicle after a woman took it for a test drive and never returned.
Police said the woman, who is about 30 years old, took the car out as part of a private sale.
The car had no licence plates at the time of the theft.
It’s described as a white 2002 BMW 330i four-door.
Anyone with information can call the Brandon Police Service at 204-729-2345.