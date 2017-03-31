

CTV Winnipeg





Brandon police are looking for a stolen vehicle after a woman took it for a test drive and never returned.

Police said the woman, who is about 30 years old, took the car out as part of a private sale.

The car had no licence plates at the time of the theft.

It’s described as a white 2002 BMW 330i four-door.

Anyone with information can call the Brandon Police Service at 204-729-2345.