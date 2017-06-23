

The Canadian Press





DAWSON CITY, Yukon -- A mummified human toe that is the key ingredient in a strange drinking ritual in Dawson City is back where it belongs.

RCMP in the Yukon city say the shrivelled, brown toe that was stolen last weekend has been returned to its rightful owner.

The toe, which is used in the Downtown Hotel's popular "sourtoe cocktail," had vanished on Saturday after being added to a drink at the hotel bar.

RCMP say they received a call on Tuesday afternoon from the alleged thief, who said he had mailed the toe to the hotel.

He also said he had called the hotel to say the toe was on its way and offered a verbal apology.

The package, containing both the toe and a letter of apology, arrived Thursday and was opened by an RCMP officer, who said the toe was believed to be in "good condition." The RCMP say charges are not expected to be laid.

Hotel manager Geri Colbourne said a couple had arrived late Saturday and requested the unique drink but the waitress was called away after pouring two shots. The toe was gone when she returned.

According to tradition, drinkers must allow the toe to touch their lips in order to join the Sourtoe Cocktail Club.