Featured
Stony Mountain inmate dies in custody
CSC said it is currently reviewing the circumstances surrounding Sitar’s death. (File Photo)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, March 3, 2017 7:17PM CST
A 50-year-old inmate serving time at a Manitoba federal prison has died while in custody.
On Friday, Correctional Service Canada reported the inmate died at Stony Mountain Institution.
Lewis Sitar was serving a sentence of 2 years and 6 months at the time of his death.
CSC said it is currently reviewing the circumstances surrounding Sitar’s death.