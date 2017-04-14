An overnight storm knocked out power to hundreds of Hydro customers in Winnipeg and across southern Manitoba.

The storm brought lightning and strong winds knocked out power to a much larger number of customers, Owen said.

“I’m getting calls coming in from all around the province right now. Where one gets fixed another might go down somewhere else,” he said.

#mboutage We have a burnt pole north of Roblin. 525 customers will w/o power to replace pole. ETR is 4 p.m. — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) April 14, 2017

In Winnipeg, hundreds of customers in North Kildonan, Norwood and St. Boniface have lost power. Falling branches have knocked out power in several areas, Owen said.

Hydro crews are currently patrolling lines looking for breaks.

Lightning struck a pole near Eriksdale and cut the power to Lundar and Moosehorn. Power has been restored in those areas.

Power has also been restored in Morden and Riding Mountain, while customers Petersfield are experiencing issues.

Owen also said a car hit a pole in the St. Vital area in Winnipeg. He said it’s unclear how many people are affected by that.

Owen cautioned anyone who sees a downed power line to call 911 immediately.

“It is a public safety risk. If a line is down, it will probably be live,” he said.