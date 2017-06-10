Environment Canada told CTV News on Sunday that it was likely straight line winds, not a tornado, that tore through a campground near Cartwright, Man. Friday.

Straight line winds come from the base of a thunderstorm, while tornados "tend to produce damage in a more narrow and long damaged path," according to The Weather Network.

Suzanne Daly lives at and owns the campground at Rock Lake Beach, 16 kilometres north of Cartwright.

Friday evening around 6 p.m. she said she lost power and immediately the wind got really strong.

“We thought maybe we should run for cover, but the tree fell right beside our store, across my deck. It pretty much brushed me as it went down,” Daly said.

“My husband was there. He grabbed a hold of me and it was immediately, the trees started falling all around. The first one crashed onto our deck and after that they just started coming down like match sticks,” she said.

Daly said it all happened in a matter of minutes. Once the wind passed, heavy rain arrived. Her yard is full of downed trees, but she’s thankful no one was hurt.

Daly said she saw what looked like a twister move southeast across the valley.

"It looked like twirling wind. We’ve had twisters in this area quite a number of times. This is the second one that has hit this campground. The first one that we know about hit here in 1993,” Daly said.

“But nobody was hurt, that’s the main thing.”

Daly said her campground does have insurance, but she’s unsure how much of the damages insurance will cover.

Cartwright is located southwest of Winnipeg near the U.S. border.