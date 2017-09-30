Featured
Street closures in place Sunday during CIBC Run for the Cure
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, September 30, 2017 9:44AM CST
The street closures listed below will be in place Sunday from 8:45 a.m. until 11 a.m., during the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation CIBC Run for the Cure:
- Waterfront Drive and Pioneer Avenue – Winnipeg Police Service will be conducting traffic control.
- Israel Asper Way and William Stephenson Way - Winnipeg Police Service will be conducting traffic control.
- Waterfront Drive between Pioneer Avenue and Heaton Avenue will be completely closed.
- The northbound lanes of Israel Asper Way between York Ave and William Stephenson Way will be completely closed.
- William Stephenson Way and Pioneer Avenue - Traffic will be allowed to cross Waterfront Drive eastbound and westbound periodically with assistance from the Winnipeg Police Service.
- Eastbound York Avenue (Mahatma Gandhi Way) between Main Street and Israel Asper Way will be closed.
- Access to The Forks will still be possible from Main Street via Fort Gibralter Trail and Forks Market Road, and from Israel Asper Way southbound via William Stephenson Way.
For Transit re-route and schedule information, visit winnipegtransit.com.