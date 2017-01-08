

After a night of bitter cold that saw wind chill values in the low -30s C, Winnipeg gets a double-whammy of snow and gusty cold winds.

In Winnipeg, there is a 40 per cent chance of light snow. That wind will blow strong between 30 and 50 km/h through the morning until the afternoon, when it will start to die down.

The wind chill will make the high of -18 C feel almost twice as cold.

The chance of snow continues into the evening when it will clear, and then return on Monday afternoon.

Out west, the weather is slightly milder with only a 30 per cent chance of snow in Brandon, and winds of only 20 km/h, still strong enough to make the daytime high feel almost twice as cold.

The snowy period could last a little longer in communities in the Interlake and central regions like Gimli and Norway House, with a chance of snow every day between Sunday and Tuesday.

Up north, the weather looks clear Sunday, then cloud will increase on Monday leading to possible flurries Monday night and Tuesday.