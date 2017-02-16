Featured
Student approached by stranger, offered ride in Valley Gardens area
The letter said teachers spoke to students about personal safety when walking to and from school.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 6:16PM CST
Parents are being notified after a student at a Valley Gardens area school was approached by a stranger and offered a ride.
CTV News obtained a letter to parents from Bertrun E. Glavin School Principal Brian Locken about an incident that happened Thursday morning at around 8:40 a.m.
The letter said a student was approached at the corner of Kullman Street and Snowdon Avenue by a man he didn’t know driving a black van.
The man offered the student a ride to school, it said.
“The student made an excellent choice and ran away and came directly inside the school,” Locken said in the letter.
“The Winnipeg Police Service has been notified and is aware of our concern.”
The letter said teachers spoke to students about personal safety when walking to and from school.
The school also encouraged parents to talk to students about the issue.
CTV News contacted the WPS about the incident. They said they couldn’t provide more information at this time.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Student approached by stranger, offered ride in Valley Gardens area
- Transit workers honour Winnipeg bus driver killed on the job
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign Sam Hurl, agree to terms with Dan LeFevour
- Police search for Winnipeg teen, missing since Wednesday
- RCMP believe missing girl, 18 months, abducted by mother