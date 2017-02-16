

CTV Winnipeg





Parents are being notified after a student at a Valley Gardens area school was approached by a stranger and offered a ride.

CTV News obtained a letter to parents from Bertrun E. Glavin School Principal Brian Locken about an incident that happened Thursday morning at around 8:40 a.m.

The letter said a student was approached at the corner of Kullman Street and Snowdon Avenue by a man he didn’t know driving a black van.

The man offered the student a ride to school, it said.

“The student made an excellent choice and ran away and came directly inside the school,” Locken said in the letter.

“The Winnipeg Police Service has been notified and is aware of our concern.”

The letter said teachers spoke to students about personal safety when walking to and from school.

The school also encouraged parents to talk to students about the issue.

CTV News contacted the WPS about the incident. They said they couldn’t provide more information at this time.