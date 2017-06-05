Featured
Student taken to hospital after being hit by car
Officers said a youth was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but has since been upgraded to stable. (Source: Annie Smith)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, June 5, 2017 3:11PM CST
A boy was rushed to hospital after he was hit by a vehicle outside a Transcona area school.
Winnipeg police said they were called to the collision in front of Collège Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau on Redonda Street just after 1 p.m.
Officers said a youth was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.
A spokesperson with the River East Transcona School Division said the boy is a student at Murdoch MacKay Collegiate.
Police remained on scene through Monday afternoon.
